SBI investigating inmate death at Montgomery city jail

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of an inmate in the Montgomery City Jail.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a man was found deceased in his cell on Friday. Following the discovery, MPD asked SBI to investigate the death which is protocol.
SBI officials say while the investigation remains ongoing, it is believed the inmate died of an apparent suicide.
No other information has been released.
