Section of road in Lowndes County to close for bridge repair

LOWNDES, COUNTY (WSFA) - Lowndes County Road 7 that runs from the Dallas County line to Braggs will be closed to through traffic due to a bridge repair, according to a Tyler Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.
The fire department’s post says Lowndes County Engineer David Butts reported that the bridge would be closed indefinitely until the repairs were made at the county commission meeting on March 25.
“He said the damage has been linked to the recent storm that hit Lee County and, if approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), that action would give the county 180 days to get fixed as emergency work,” according to the department’s post.
Butts also stated that if FEMA approves of the repair the county will be fully reimbursed.
Detours have been set in place to help motorist avoid construction work.
To avoid the County Road 7 bridge coming from Greenville, motorists will turn left on County Road 16 and travel into Dallas County. Motorists will continue on to Dallas County Road 4 until they have reached Dallas County Road 85. Turn right on to Dallas County Road 12, which is also called Lowndes County Road 12. County Road 12 leads back to Lowndes County Road 7.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.