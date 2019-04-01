Special election set for late state representative’s seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The sudden passing of an Alabama representative has prompted a special election to fill the seat.
On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to set the special election dates for Alabama House District 74, which represents a portion of Montgomery County. State Rep. Dimitri Polizos held the seat before he died on March 26 from a heart attack at his home.
Ivey set the primary election for June 11, the runoff for Aug. 27, and the general election for Nov. 12. If, based on the number of qualifying candidates, there is no need for a primary, or if a runoff is not necessary after the primary, the general election will be held Aug. 27.
“In order to ensure that House District 74 is equally represented in the Alabama Legislature, I have set a timeline to elect a new representative,” Ivey said. “Dimitri was, without a doubt, a pillar of the Montgomery community and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. To honor his legacy, I encourage all citizens that live in this district to participate in our valued democratic process.”
The deadline for qualifying with major political parties is April 9 at 5 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and minor parties is June 11 at 5 p.m.
