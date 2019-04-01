Suspect charged after shooting in Montgomery Sunday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect has been charged after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday in Montgomery.
Albert Wilkerson, 33, is charged with assault first degree and receiving stolen property third degree.
According to court documents, Wilkerson allegedly shot the victim in the right arm and abdomen area. The shooting happened around 11:48 a.m. in the 800 block of Maxwell Boulevard.
Police said Sunday the victim has been transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Wilkerson was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $40,000 bond.
