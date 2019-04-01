Technical issue halts flights for several carriers

(Gray News) - Technical issues have impacted Southwest flights, though the airline’s social media has reported the issue has been resolved.
Other airlines are reporting technical issues as well.
The FAA noted that several airlines are experiencing computer issues Monday morning.
United Airlines said “an outage ... is impacting our ability to create release paperwork...”
Media reports indicate this may have been a national issue.
Delta is also having technological issues that are apparently ongoing and affecting operations.
Alaska Airlines is also experiencing issues, according to its social media account.
