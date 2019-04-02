ASU dance professor killed in car crash

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An Alabama State University professor is dead after a car crash.
According to ASU, Kavin Grant was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Grant was an associate professor of dance in the College of Visual and Performing Arts.
ASU said Grant joined the faculty in 2013 and was a Jacksonville, FL native. He was one of the founding professors of the University’s Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance program.
ASU will provide counseling for students and employees.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.