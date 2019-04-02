Auburn Tigers could score you some pizza with a comeback win

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - There is more than bragging rights on the line for the NCAA March Madness tournament now.
Pizza Hut has announced a new promotion highlighting the return of the P’ZONE, which was first introduced in 2002, saying everyone loves a comeback.
“We loved the enthusiasm and passion our fans displayed when we announced the return of the P’ZONE,” said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer of Pizza Hut. “We wanted to find a way to bring the excitement of what’s happening on the court to fans at home,and there’s no better way to reward our P’ZONE lovers than with the potential to win a free one during the pinnacle of March Madness!”
Fans nationwide can receive a free Pepperoni P’ZONE if a team, Auburn Tigers included, overcomes a 17-point deficit to win during the remainder of the Division I men’s tournament.
All you have to do to be eligible is be a new or existing Hut Rewards member and opt in to the promotion within your Hut Rewards account before the tip-off of the first Final Four game, which is at 6:09 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 6.
If one of the teams blows 17 points, you can redeem your Pepperoni P’ZONE on Apr. 17.
If not, well, no harm, no (basketball) foul.
