Dangerous driving caught on video in Clay

CLAY, AL (WBRC) - Authorities are questioning the potential danger of a driver caught on video over the weekend in Clay.
The video sent to WBRC shows a driver going down Deerfoot Parkway last Saturday. The oncoming driver spins out and does what appears to be a donut. The driver with the video pulls over for safety.
Patrick Cobb’s mother lives in this area and this type of driving has him concerned.
“You got somebody spin out in front of you having fun, that’s a danger. Not knowing what’s on the side of you. Just showing out,” Cobb said.
Sgt. John Pennington with Crime Stoppers also found the video disturbing.
“Very dangerous. Obviously there is traffic on the road around where this happened. A lot of questions not knowing if this was intentionally done or somebody lost control of the vehicle,” Pennington said.
Monday the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office had a Mobile Security Surveillance Platform at the intersection to help monitor traffic. Authorities need help finding the driver.
“If it was someone showing off, it’s border line felony criminal activity if that driver lost control doing that spin and hit someone else,” Pennington said.
Others agree this is dangerous to all drivers.
“It needs to stop. That is a dangerous intersection. Whatever is going on there needs to stop,” Cobb said.
Anyone with information contact crime stoppers or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
