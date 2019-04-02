Eufaula police working to track down witnesses in deadly shooting

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - Eufaula Police are working to find the gun used in Sunday night’s deadly shooting and track down several juveniles who they want to bring in for questioning.
“We need to know what happened. Understand - someone’s life was lost. Someone’s child is dead today,” said Sgt. Donald Brown, Eufaula Police.
Eufaula Police have spent the last 24 hours working to determine the circumstances of 18-year-old Shydee Tremaine Lamar Denson’s death. Police say he was shot in the head Sunday morning at Meadow Manor Apartments. They believe a juvenile at the scene made the 911 call, but it was hard to do follow-up questions once they got there.
“When officers arrived, it was a different scene,” said Brown. “No one was there when officers arrived.”
Police are working to track down three to four juveniles to bring them in for questioning. They have already interviewed one juvenile and one adult.
Brown said until they get the full scope of what happened, he can’t nail down potential charges. He says the department is looking into a range of tragic possibilities.
“It is possible that someone was playing with a gun and as a result someone got shot,” said Brown.
Police say the victim doesn’t live at the apartment and may have been visiting a friend or relative.
The juveniles range in age from 16 to 18. As always, they’re asking anyone with information to contact police.
