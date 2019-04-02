FIRST ALERT: Back to sunshine

The next few hours will be very different than the rest of our Tuesday.
A few light showers will skirt through the area as an upper level shortwave swings by. By late morning, it’s gone and skies will gradually clear out, resulting in mostly sunny conditions area wide.
Temperatures will spike close to 70 degrees by afternoon and middle 70s with more sunshine tomorrow. Thursday will start dry, but rain and rumbles will develop from west to east into the afternoon and continue into the night. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the weekend as temperatures run into the lower 80s.
