Kids Count Rally planned to call on legislators to “count all kids”

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - About a thousand people are expected to be on the State Capitol lawn, calling on lawmakers to “count all kids” in the state’s 2020 census. The rally is a part of VOICES for Alabama’s Children’s annual Child Advocacy Day.
VOICES for Alabama’s Children is a statewide nonprofit that works to ensure the well-being of Alabama’s children through research, public awareness, and advocacy.
Those at the Rally are expected to share how Alabama not receiving its fair share of federal aid will impact programs that support health, safety, education, and the overall quality of life for children statewide. They’ll also encourage legislators to make sure enough funding and resources are in place to endure a complete count in the 2020 census, warning that if Alabama does not accurately record the number of individuals living in the state it could lose tens of thousands of dollars.
The rallygoers will range in age from infants through 12th-grade students. They will join parents, pediatricians and other advocates for children.
The American Academy of Pediatrics – Alabama Chapter, the Alabama PTA, and Children’s of Alabama are joining VOICES as co-hosts and organizers. Immediately before the rally, the groups will host a forum for state advocates to discuss their legislative priorities; and throughout the day, advocates will visit with lawmakers to address their concerns regarding the census and other issues facing children.
That rally is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday on the South Lawn of the State Capitol.
