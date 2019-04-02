Man arrested after police pursuit, manhunt in Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - A man is in custody after reportedly evading police in Andalusia, prompting a pursuit and manhunt.
According to Allen Scofield with the Andalusia Police Department, an officer responded to a suspicious person call around storage buildings on Montgomery Street. When the officer arrived, the man fled in a vehicle to Lindsey Bridge Road, heading south at a high rate of speed.
The officer pursued the suspect vehicle onto Head Farm Road, south of Andalusia, where the driver crashed and fled into the woods on foot. Andalusia officers, as well as Covington County sheriff’s deputies, the Covington County Posse K9 Tracking team, and an ALEA helicopter, combed the area and found the man two hours later.
The man, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Lamar Douglas of the Red Level area, was taken into custody and charged with attempting to elude law enforcement and reckless endangerment, along with several traffic violations. He is being held in the Covington County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.