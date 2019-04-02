Man charged in Andalusia armed robbery case

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - A 21-year-old man has been charged after an armed robbery in Andalusia.
According to the Andalusia Police Department, Ga’Ron Marquel Feagin is charged with robbery first degree and theft of property fourth degree.
Friday police asked for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in an armed robbery case. The robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Tucker Street.
APD investigator Lt. Jody Scott says after posting the picture online, Feagin was identified as the suspect. Feagin turned himself in Tuesday morning and was charged.
Feagin is being held in the Covington County Jail under a $33,000 bond.
