Man charged with felony murder in 2017 Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted a man in connection with the shooting death of Devontaye Reeves on Aug. 19, 2017.
The U.S. Marshals Service took Quandaries R. Watkins into custody this week on a felony murder charge.
Reeves was shot and killed in the parking lot of Dollar General on Perry Hill Road in Montgomery. At the time, District Attorney Daryl Bailey said the shooting happened during a drug transaction.
According to Montgomery County Chief Deputy District Attorney Lloria James, Watkins isn’t accused of firing the shot that killed Reeves, but he’s charged with felony murder for allegedly being involved in committing a crime with Reeves when he was killed.
James said Reeves and Watkins were related.
No other arrests are expected in this case. The man who the district attorney’s office believes fired the shot is out of the country and hasn’t been charged, James said.
According to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, Watkins is being held on a $150,000 bond.
