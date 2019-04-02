Montgomery city councilman running for state house seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Montgomery city councilman will seek the Republican nomination for the Alabama House District 74 seat.
Councilman Richard Bollinger, who represents District 1 in Montgomery, has announced his intent to run for the seat left vacant after the death of Rep. Dimitri Polizos. Polizos died after suffering a heart attack in his home Wednesday.
“Dimitri was a wonderful man and a dear friend. I greatly respected him as a person, a business owner and a public servant,” Bollinger said. “I would be honored to be chosen by the voters to serve the district and to continue the work that he began.”
On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a proclamation to set special election dates for the house seat. District 74 represents a portion of Montgomery County.
Bollinger is a Montgomery native and the owner of Bollinger, Inc., an engineering and surveying firm. He has been a member of the Montgomery City Council for seven years, and he served in the Alabama National Guard for 24 years before retiring as a major.
“Education, economic development, jobs and crime are all issues that are important to the residents of this district and I am looking forward to discussing those topics and a variety of others with constituents throughout the campaign,” Bollinger said.
Bollinger says he is a conservative Republican who is pro-life, pro-Constitution and pro-term limits.
