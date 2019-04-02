More arrests made in sexual assault investigation in Tallapoosa County

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Two others have been arrested in connection with reported sexual assaults at a social event in Tallapoosa County.
JaCoreyious Tyreck Walker, 18, of Auburn was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first degree rape of a minor female. He was placed in the Tallapoosa County Jail and released on a $20,000 bond.
A 17-year-old was also arrested and charged with first degree rape of a minor female and was released on a $10,000 bond.
The arrests stem from an investigation into sexual assault allegations reported on March 15. They reportedly happened at a social event at a home in the county. Another Auburn 18-year-old, Kameron Kailer Johnson, was arrested on March 25, and is charged with first degree rape and second degree sodomy.
The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department continues this investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.