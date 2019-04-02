Teacher accused of hitting 10-year-old student at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Elmore County sheriff investigators and the Elmore County school district are investigating reports of a teacher abusing a 10-year-old boy in class.
According to the criminal report filed Tuesday, the teacher allegedly used her hand to strike the child in the back. The student reportedly fell to the floor.
The criminal report alleges it happened at Redland Elementary School in mid-March.
As of Tuesday, the teacher has not been arrested and charged with any crime.
Elmore County school superintendent Richard Dennis declined to get into specifics citing it as a ‘personnel matter’ but did confirm the school district’s investigation started before spring break.
