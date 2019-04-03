Alabama to hold surplus property auction

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is auctioning off surplus property ranging from office furniture to golf carts.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will hold the auction Wednesday in Montgomery.
There are 500 lots up for bid, including vehicles, refrigerators and computers.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs holds surplus property auctions three times per year.
In addition to property no longer needed by state and federal agencies, the agency acquires items abandoned voluntarily at several southeastern airports.
___
For more information about the auction, visit www.adeca.alabama.gov/surplus . A complete list of items up for bid is available on the website.