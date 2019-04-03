Alabama house Democrats to discuss legalization, potential taxation of medical marijuana

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama House minority will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
The house Democrats will discuss their legislative agenda and the progress so far. Topics will include their efforts to pass legislation regarding the legalization and taxation of medical marijuana.
Rep. Laura Hall, D-Huntsville, has introduced a bill dealing with the decriminalization of marijuana possession, and Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, will discuss the revenue generating potential of medical marijuana, which was introduced in a bill by Rep. Mike Ball, R-Madison.
The press conference will be held at 1 p.m. at the Alabama State House.
