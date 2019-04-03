Brewton police arrest woman involved in 2 crashes

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A woman involved in two traffic crashes Tuesday has been taken into custody.
According to the Brewton Police Department, officers arrested Amy Michelle Ferrell after she left the scene of two crashes on South Blvd. Police say Ferrell fled the first scene in her vehicle, then was involved in a second one shortly after.
Police say Ferrell then fled on foot into nearby woods, where she was located a short time later hiding in a culvert. She was placed under arrest for outstanding warrants and issued two citations for leaving the scene of an accident.
