City of Montgomery breaks ground on bicentennial park

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The City of Montgomery held its groundbreaking ceremony for its new Bicentennial Park Wednesday.
The groundbreaking officially starts the renovation of what’s been known as Klein Park on Dexter Avenue downtown near the fountain. The renderings for the new Bicentennial Park were unveiled at that ceremony.
The City of Montgomery turns 200 years old Dec. 3rd. The State of Alabama is also celebrating its bicentennial anniversary Dec. 14th. The State and City are collaborating on their celebrations.
The State has about 400 events planned around Alabama. You can find a list of those events here: www.alabama200.org Montgomery also has several events planned. It’s hosting the Air Force Academy Band in concert at the Riverfront April 12th 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Montgomery Biscuits are also hosting a Bicentennial Night on July 5th with special giveaways.
The city also plans to unveil two Bicentennial bus wraps within the next couple of months, one to represent the past and one to represent the future.
