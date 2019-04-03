1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shootings

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is dead and another is injured after shootings in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.
According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, at around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Court Street and the Boulevard, where they found a man attempting to drive himself to a hospital. He had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was later pronounced dead.
A short time later, Duckett advises a second man walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
No other details are available at this time.
