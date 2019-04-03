1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shootings

1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shootings
By WSFA Staff | April 2, 2019 at 11:09 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 11:09 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man is dead and another is injured after shootings in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Regina Duckett, at around 4:40 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Court Street and the Boulevard, where they found a man attempting to drive himself to a hospital. He had sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Baptist Medical Center South, where he was later pronounced dead.

A short time later, Duckett advises a second man walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

No other details are available at this time.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.