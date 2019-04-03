Dothan leaders working to upgrade security at parks

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan city leaders are moving forward in enhancing safety measures at city parks.
This project started as one of the commission’s top management priorities of 2017. Leisure Services along with the Dothan Police Department have worked together to complete threat assessments to figure out how to make parks safer.
Tuesday, updates were on the city commission’s agenda.
“We want the public to feel comfortable and be comfortable in all the city facilities throughout our parks and recreation centers,” said Elston Jones, Director of Leisure Services.
“We’re looking at replacing 75 to 80 of the cameras we have and also increasing an additional 75 to 80 new cameras,” said Steve Parrish, Dothan Police Chief.
Chief Parrish says they haven’t responded to any major incidents at parks, but the new safety features are a proactive measure.
Phase one involving the cameras is already a work in progress. The city is also preparing to implement phase two where patrol officers will monitor parks.
“We expect to have police officers in some of our parks as early as this summer when school is over,” said Parrish.
It’s estimated between 15 to 20 officers will be rotated through parks. Chief Parrish says the park patrol officers will be an extension of the school protection officer program.
The cost of the surveillance system upgrades are roughly $70,000 - $75,000.
