Fans encouraged to cheer on Auburn Tigers at Final Four sendoff

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a big send-off for the Auburn Tigers Men’s Basketball team as they head to Minneapolis for the Final Four.
The team is expected to fly out from Montgomery Aviation on Selma Highway at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. If you want to cheer them on and wish them well, officials say you'll need to be there by 3:30 p.m.
Visitors are asked to park in the parking lot at the Montgomery Regional Airport and line up along the fence between the airport and Montgomery Aviation.
Auburn University is also inviting fans who can’t make the trip to Minneapolis to Auburn Arena on Saturday for a Watch Party. University officials say doors open at 3:30 p.m. The watch party is free and open to the public.
