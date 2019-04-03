Firefighters working to put out Chilton County forest fire

CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) - The Forestry Commission and Chilton County fire departments are currently working to put out a forest fire.
Per authorities, there is currently 700 acres ablaze in Chilton County. The fire is located to the southwest of Maplesville.
The fire is causing heavy smoke, but it is not threatening any structures at this time. The Forestry Commission is on the scene along with Chilton County fire departments.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.