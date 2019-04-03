FIRST ALERT: What a forecast!

While we’re shivering this morning, temperatures are about to take off across central and south Alabama.
Mostly sunny skies will make for a flawless Wednesday forecast as temperatures climb into the middle 70s by afternoon. We’ll start tomorrow dry, but rain and rumbles will overspread the area into the afternoon and linger into Thursday night.
This will open a window of more active weather heading into the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday as temps warm into the lower 80s this weekend.
