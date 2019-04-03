Former Tiger Transit driver sentenced for rape of Auburn student

LEE COUTY, AL (WTVM) - A man convicted of raping a former Auburn University student was sentenced on Wednesday.
Tony Patillo was found guilty of first-degree rape, sodomy, and public lewdness for crimes committed on a Tiger Transit bus in 2017.
Patillo was sentenced to 21 years in prison.
The victim was an 18-year-old Auburn student at the time the crimes were committed and Patillo was a driver for the transit system. Prosecutors said she was completely intoxicated and physically helpless and unable to consent to anything.
The defense said they intend to appeal Paitllo’s conviction.
