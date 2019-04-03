Huntsville police officer seeks immunity in fatal 2018 shooting

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The immunity hearing in a Huntsville police officer’s murder trial is over. The judge will issue an order on the immunity request after reviewing everything presented in court Wednesday.
Officer William “Ben” Darby’s wants the judge to grant him immunity from prosecution. Pate will decide if Darby’s defense attorneys meet the burden of proof necessary to show that he was justified in using deadly force.
Darby, 26, wants to have his trial stopped on grounds of immunity because he was acting in his official capacity and in self-defense during the fatal shooting last year.
Huntsville Police Officer William “Ben” Darby was called to the stand testify. His testimony began after a short pause while the state reviewed Darby’s recorded statement to an incident review board that investigated the deadly on-duty shooting of Jeffery Parker. The board found that he acted in accordance with policies and procedures.
Body camera footage of the incident was played in court.
On April 3rd, 2018. Darby said he was on the way to an HPD precinct to download body camera footage from a previous call when he heard another officer’s voice over the radio. Darby said the details of the call were alarming and that the officer on-scene was audibly concerned. The officer said the man who had called 911 was “threatening to blow his brains out" and had left his front door open. Darby testified the incident didn’t sound like a regular call about a suicidal person.
Officer Darby testified that the 911 call scared him and that he was worried that the responding officers were walking into an ambush and he wanted to help. Darby responded to help set-up a perimeter and says it was evident more officers were needed on-scene to do that. Darby testified that when he arrived at Jeffery Parker’s home with his department issued shotgun loaded with a slug, he planned to set up a perimeter. But when he approached the house, one officer, Officer Beckles, was outside on the front stoop and that a second officer, Officer Pegues, was inside talking with the armed man. Darby’s view of what was happening inside the house was blocked.
Darby said that he was desperate to see inside to know what Officer Pegues was facing. He said Pegues had her hands down and was talking to the armed man. Darby said he feared for that officer’s life. Darby said he verbally reminded the officer to point her gun at the suspect because he’d heard over the radio that the suspect was armed. Darby testified he feared the officer inside the home was about to be shot by Jeffery Parker. Darby testified that the officer inside was not properly handling the situation and that a perimeter should have been established and a negotiator brought in.
He testified that Officer Pegues was did not have control of what was happening and that other officers were trying to coach her. He said the female officer raised her gun and lowered it saying “I don’t think he’s going to do it.” Darby testified at that point, we went into the home to check everything out and saw Jeffrey Parker on a couch with a gun pointed to his own head.
Darby said he focused on Parker’s face and the gun he was holding to his own head. Darby testified that he ordered Parker to drop his gun. He says Parker responded by shaking his head and refusing. Darby issued the same order again and says that Parker responded by shrugging his shoulders, causing the gun to move, and telling Darby he wouldn’t drop the gun. Darby said he could see “resolve" in Parker’s eyes that Parker had reached a decision and put Darby “in grave fear.”
Darby said he was scared Parker was about to turn the gun on nearby police officers. Darby said he fired one round when he saw the suspect’s shoulders and gun move to eliminate the threat and protect himself and other responding officers.
Darby testified that three different officers had told Parker to put his gun down a total of 7 times. He said given the circumstances, there were no other options and testified the home had an open floor plan and that officers had no opportunities for cover or concealment.
Prosecutors said Darby did not have a firm grasp on the entire situation when he arrived on the scene, an assessment Darby says is inaccurate.
Dr. Pete Blair, Professor of Criminal Justice and Executive Director of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training Center at Texas State University also testified.
Dr. Pete Blair trains police officers around the country in active shooter response. Dr. Blair testified about the action, reaction concept. He conducted a study that looks at totality of the circumstances and it reinforced that action is faster than reaction, which reinforced training on how to deal with suspects who are armed and pose an extreme threat to officers. If a suspect begins to behave aggressively, there’s less time for the officer to react, he told the court.
Ron Kiker, training officer for Snead Police Department and guest training officer for Huntsville Police Department, was also called as a witness. He worked at the Northeast Alabama Police Academy for 11 years.
Kiker reiterated that action is faster than reaction when police are responding to situations.
“If an officer is waiting for a suspect to do something, the suspect will be able to do whatever that is before the officer can react,” he said.
He added that on average, a suspect can go from gun to their head to pointing it at someone else in three tenths of a second. It takes an officer five tenths of a second to respond to a complex visual stimulus.
Curtis Parker, FBI Special Agent and officer survival instructor, also testified.
Agent Parker taught an officer survival training course at Redstone Arsenal, and Officer Darby took part in the three day course last year.
Parker testified that it’s difficult for a police officer to respond to someone else’s behavior. He testified that making split second decisions forces an officer to look at the totality of a situation and take action to protect themselves from harm and that many different factors are involved. Parker did testify that he while he teaches police officers about armed suspect scenarios his training does not include a scenario where a suspect has a gun pointed to their own head. He teaches members of law enforcement what red flags to look for, including what to do when someone is armed and refuses to put their gun down.
Officer Darby is charged with murder following an April 2018 shooting. Jeffery Parker, 49, a suicidal caller, lost his life.
Huntsville police were called at 4:30 p.m. on April 3 to the 6400 block of Deramus Avenue regarding a possible suicidal person.
Parker, who was also the caller, stated he had a gun. During a brief verbal exchange, and after multiple commands for Parker to drop the weapon, one shot was fired by one of the officers, striking Parker, and he died as a result, Huntsville police said in a press release after the incident.
There were three officers on the scene.
An incident review board was convened after the officer-involved shooting and the city revealed that the panel found that "all officers involved performed within Huntsville Police Policies, Procedures and Training."
Also in attendance were representatives from the Madison County district attorney's office, Huntsville City Legal, Huntsville Police Department training staff and members from the Huntsville Citizen Advisory Council.
A review of the case included all video footage, physical evidence and officer testimony.
The case was then presented to a Madison County grand jury who moved to indict Darby.
Body cam footage hasn’t been released to the media. There’s video from all three officers who were on the scene.
A gag order is in place, preventing the prosecution and defense from making any statements to the media.
Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate will decide if Darby acted in self-defense.
The burden of proof lies on the defense in an immunity hearing.
If the judge does grant Darby’s motion finding that he has the right to immunity, the state can appeal it.
If she rules against Darby, he can file a writ of mandamus for the decision to be reviewed by the Alabama Supreme Court. If he doesn’t win this round and gets convicted, he can raise the immunity issue in an appeal.
