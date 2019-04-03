Huntsville police officer seeks immunity in fatal 2018 shooting

Officer Darby testified that the 911 call scared him and that he was worried that the responding officers were walking into an ambush and he wanted to help. Darby responded to help set-up a perimeter and says it was evident more officers were needed on-scene to do that. Darby testified that when he arrived at Jeffery Parker’s home with his department issued shotgun loaded with a slug, he planned to set up a perimeter. But when he approached the house, one officer, Officer Beckles, was outside on the front stoop and that a second officer, Officer Pegues, was inside talking with the armed man. Darby’s view of what was happening inside the house was blocked.