Man facing 76 child porn-related charges in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL - (WAFF) - Lauderdale County investigators say U.S. marshals arrested a man in Russellville for crimes he allegedly committed in Lauderdale County.
Investigators say Corey Seahorn is charged with 61 counts of child pornography and 15 counts of production. More devices are being analyzed, so more charges could be coming.
In February, the child’s father said he saw texts from Seahorn on his son’s phone asking for naked pictures, according to investigators.
Lauderdale County authorities say they got a warrant for Seahorn’s phone and found the images and video.
Investigators also got a warrant for the rest of his devices and discovered that Seahorn made copies of the images and video on other devices.
