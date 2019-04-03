Lee County cleanup continues one month after storms

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Wednesday makes one month since the devastating storms that swept through Lee County, killing 23 people and injuring several others. Cleanup efforts are still underway as the community works towards recovery.
Local officials say the work done by the thousands of volunteers that have been through the area is impressive. Some families are even starting to rebuild.
Other areas are still working to clear their property. Work is being done to remove the debris, but officials say they still need more volunteers.
“We’ve seen progress, as far as debris being pushed to the right-of-way. There’s still a long way to go with that,” said Lee County Emergency Management Agency Public Information Officer Rita Smith. “We still have citizens that are in need of volunteers, particularly someone that’s generous enough to come in for a day or so with heavy equipment, to push the debris to the right-of-way, because the county cannot pick it up on private property. It’s against the law to do that, so if we can get some volunteers to step up to do that, that would be awesome.”
Crews are hopeful that they'll be done removing debris in about a month.
“It’s going real good. I’d say two or three or four more weeks and we’ll be out of here. We’re trying the best we can to clean up everything. We’re trying to pick up as much as we can. We can’t get off the right-of-way,” said Bennett Carter of Sunderland Trucking. “The right-of-way is like the ditch to the middle of the road. We’re trying, but the home owners or land owners have to push it out to where we can get it. It hit hard in a lot of places, but we’ve cleaned up a lot since we’ve been here.”
Officials are looking for some volunteers that own and can operate heavy machinery to come in and help get debris to the side of the road, so that the county can have people remove it.
The volunteer registration center in Beauregard has closed, but anyone wanting to donate time or items can contact the Lee County EMA.
