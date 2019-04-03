Man gets 9 life sentences for sex crimes

BIBB COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Bibb County Circuit Court Judge Collins Pettaway sentenced a man to nine life sentences for multiple sex crimes, according to District Attorney Michael Jackson.
Tony Carver Simmons was convicted of rape first degree, four counts of sodomy first degree and four counts of sexual abuse first degree, Jackson said.
The district attorney said Simmons sexually abused family members and threatened to kill them if they told anyone.
“I am glad this sexual predator is going to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Jackson said. “He has destroyed these kid’s childhood. There is no excuse for his criminal behavior.”
