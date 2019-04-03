Montgomery Clean City Commission hosts free shredding event Friday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Clean City Commission invites the community to attend their bi-annual shredding event.
The event is taking place Friday from 7 a.m. to noon outside the Garrett Coliseum on Federal Drive, according to the commission’s Facebook page. Those attending the event can bring up to three bags, no larger than 30 gallons, or three boxes worth of personal documents that need to be shredded.
Entry into the event is free but if you would like to bring a canned good or monetary donation, all proceeds will be donated to the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
The event will be hosted by the Montgomery Clean City Commission along with AARP and MAX Credit Union.
