Montgomery grocery store damaged after car runs through front door

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A car ran into the front doors of a Montgomery grocery store Thursday.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a vehicle struck a building in the 2900 block of McGehee Road around 10 a.m. The driver, who was not injures, mistakenly accelerated.
A WSFA 12 News photojournalist found damage to the front of the Renfroe’s Market grocery store.
Duckett says the building sustained moderate damage.
No other information has been released.
