Suspect sought after Dothan business robbery

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - The Dothan Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a retail store and assaulted an employee.
According to Dothan police, a female employee of Andrews Bridal Shop told officers that a man dressed in dark clothing came into the store looking for a tuxedo. During their interaction, the man hit her in the side of the head with his fist and they began to struggle.
Police say the man produced a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the store’s register and told the victim to lay down on the ground at the rear of the store.
“The male then removed some of her clothing and began touching her inappropriately. At this point, customers began showing up to the store and the male exited the rear door,” Dothan police say.
The victim described the man as being between 25 and 30-years-old, between 5’5” and 5’9” tall and weighing between 170 to 180 pounds. Witnesses say they saw the suspect leaving the scene in a maroon SUV.
Police say the victim was taken to Southeast Health for treatment and did not sustain any life-threatening injuries during the robbery.
A sketch has been created to help identify the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this case should call DPD at 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.
