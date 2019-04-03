Teen arrested in fatal shooting of Eufaula man

EUFAULA, AL (WSFA) - A teenage suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a Eufaula 18-year-old.
According to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins, a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with manslaughter. The suspect is awaiting a bond hearing and a name will not be released.
Shydee Tremaine Lamar Denson was fatally shot Sunday morning at the Meadow Manor Apartments. Monday, police said they were looking for several juveniles they wanted to question.
Watkins said the shooting remains under investigation and additional warrants and suspects are expected.
