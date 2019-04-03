2 teens electrocuted while rescuing dog from canal

DIXON, CA (KTXL/CNN) – Two teenage boys died Monday after they tried rescuing a dog from a canal.
The parents of one of the boys are questioning how and why this was able to happen.
“He would have given the shirt off his back,” said Candy Carrillo, of her 17-year-old son Jake Hourmouzus. “He knew what he wanted and he always went after it.”
Carrillo said Hourmouzus was out walking with a group of friends including Jacob Schneider, his dog Ranger, as well as another teenage boy and girl.
“One of the boys went in the water because he saw his dog fall in the water and Jake saw his friend in trouble,” Carrillo said.
Hourmouzus’ stepfather, Gus Carrillo, explained how Schneider grabbed a hold of the bridge over the canal so he wouldn’t fall in.
“At the same time when he touched that rail, what I understood is that’s where he stayed right there. He could not get off of it,” said Gus Carrillo. “So my son decided to jump in there, but not knowing what it was to help his friend and when he touched that also, he got stuck there too.”
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said that bridge had an electric current running through it.
The Carrillos said the third boy was able to free the other two but it was too late.
“They were electrocuted, and I asked the doctor yesterday if it was an instant death and they said they believed so,” Candy Carrillo said.
Now a grieving mother wonders if more could have been done to keep her son safe.
“They should do more to prevent it, to prevent access on these side roads,” she said.
Joy Branco said her grandson’s selfless act did not surprise her.
“He was a kind kid, he always thought of the other person,” Branco said. “He died doing what he liked doing. Jacob will always be in my heart.”
The dog the two teens originally went into the water to save did survive, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.
The dog was checked out by a vet and released to its family.
