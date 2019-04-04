U.S. Rep. Sewell drops a minimum wage increase bill as a ‘practical approach’

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A new push to increase the minimum wage in Alabama is coming from Capitol Hill. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) introduced legislation Thursday that calls for regionalizing the federal minimum wage standard.
The legislation would calculate a new federal wage scale based on your cost of living and purchasing power. For instance, in 2020 residents living in Tuscaloosa, AL could make a minimum of $9.10 per hour, while those living in New York City, NY would make $12 per hour.
Sewell calls this a practical approach to raising the minimum wage, protecting employers and employees together. She says some Democrats have raised concerns that this could undercut the push for a $15 per hour minimum.
“Generally all of us want a higher minimum wage. I just think that it’s important that we have...that all proposals are considered on the table,” said Sewell.
Under her plan, the minimum wages would increase over time. Her projection has a city like Tuscaloosa at $11.50 per hour by 2024. She is hoping to garner support from both sides of the aisle with this proposal.
