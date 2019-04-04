Auburn, Virginia entering unfamiliar waters in Final Four matchup

For Virginia, the task will be to not treat Auburn like a normal opponent. The Hoos will look to run their Pack Line defense at Auburn, which is a man-to-man concept, but attempts to keep the opposing team out of the paint. For Virginia, that line of thinking won’t work against the Auburn Tigers. In order to beat Auburn, Virginia will need to pressure the shooters and communicate well in screen-and-roll situations - something the North Carolina Tar Heels did poorly in the Sweet 16. If they can run Auburn off the three-point line more times than not, they stand a chance.