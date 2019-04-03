Authorities identify missing 2-year-old boy who died hours after being found in AL

MOODY, AL (WBRC) - Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt says the 2-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday afternoon has died.
Authorities have identified the child as Manuel Padilla.
Investigators say the 2-year-old went missing from a home in the Whites Chapel area. He wandered off into the woods. He was located several hours later in a creek after an intense air and ground search. Police tell us the boy was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, according to Police Chief Thomas Hunt. Police do not expect foul play.
Chief Hunt tells us it could take several days to investigate this case. The boy’s body is being sent for an autopsy.
Hunt says his thoughts and prayers are with the family.
