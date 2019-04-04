Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Arista Aviation partner to refurbish office’s helicopter

ENTERPRISE, AL (WSFA) - One of the Dale County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopters has a new look. The sheriff’s office partnered with Arista Aviation out of Enterprise to refurbish the chopper.
Wednesday, the helicopter was unveiled at Arista Aviation.
The aircraft was stripped down to the bare bones, with special designs added underneath and on the body.
“They said, ‘Use your imagination - paint it like you stole it,’” said Arista Aviation Paint Supervisor Zach McLaney.
McLaney and his team worked for over a month to customize the aircraft that will continue to preserve the sheriff’s office’s safety asset.
“When we’re searching for that violent offender, or looking for that loved one, this is another asset we have that we can call on,” said Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson.
And when the department has to take the chopper to the sky for emergencies, the Arista crew, on the ground, will feel a connection.
“Every time you see it flying over you, you know you did that,” said McLaney.
