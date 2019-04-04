Dueling lottery bills go before Alabama lawmakers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sharp divisions have emerged over electronic gambling during a public hearing on dueling lottery proposals.
The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee heard input Thursday on two lottery bills.
A bill by Republican Sen. Jim McClendon would start a state lottery and also allow video lottery terminals at licensed locations, including state dog tracks in Birmingham, Macon County, Greene County and Mobile. A bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton would allow a lottery with paper tickets only.
Proponents of McClendon's bill say the electronic games would bring jobs and revenue to counties struggling economically.
Albritton says his bill would limit games to a traditional lottery. Opponents say that would give the Poarch Creek Indians a monopoly on electronic gambling.
The committee will vote on the bills at a later time.