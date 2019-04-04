Dueling lottery bills go before Alabama lawmakers

Dueling lottery bills go before Alabama lawmakers
The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee heard input Thursday on two lottery bills.
April 4, 2019 at 3:26 AM CDT - Updated April 4 at 2:18 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sharp divisions have emerged over electronic gambling during a public hearing on dueling lottery proposals.

The Senate Tourism and Marketing Committee heard input Thursday on two lottery bills.

A bill by Republican Sen. Jim McClendon would start a state lottery and also allow video lottery terminals at licensed locations, including state dog tracks in Birmingham, Macon County, Greene County and Mobile. A bill by Republican Sen. Greg Albritton would allow a lottery with paper tickets only.

Proponents of McClendon's bill say the electronic games would bring jobs and revenue to counties struggling economically.

Albritton says his bill would limit games to a traditional lottery. Opponents say that would give the Poarch Creek Indians a monopoly on electronic gambling.

The committee will vote on the bills at a later time.