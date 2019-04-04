Father of missing boy Timmothy Pitzen once said he ‘knows he’s alive’

“I go to pick up Tim from kindergarten to take him to day care,” he said. “So I pull up in the driveway, up to the school, and his teacher says ‘Timmothy left at like 8:30,’ and I’m like ‘What do you mean he left at 8:30?’ I go 'I want to see the log book and who checked my son out of school ‘cause I’m supposed to be here.’”