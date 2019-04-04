Father of missing boy Timmothy Pitzen once said he ‘knows he’s alive’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The father of a missing boy from Aurora, IL told Crime Watch Daily he was reeling in shock when he learned of the events that led up to his son’s disappearance.
The interview originally aired on April 25, 2017. Nearly six years after Timmothy Pitzen was last seen in May 2011.
The boy disappeared after his mother took him out of school for a three-day vacation filled with stops at zoos and water parks back in 2011. Not long after, his mother killed herself in a hotel room, leaving a note that claimed he was safe with people who would love and care for him, adding: “You’ll never find him.”
His father, James Pitzen, said he dropped Timmothy off at kindergarten early on the spring morning of May 11. Things took a tragic turn when he returned to the school to pick him up - but he was gone.
“I go to pick up Tim from kindergarten to take him to day care,” he said. “So I pull up in the driveway, up to the school, and his teacher says ‘Timmothy left at like 8:30,’ and I’m like ‘What do you mean he left at 8:30?’ I go 'I want to see the log book and who checked my son out of school ‘cause I’m supposed to be here.’”
There was no sign of Timmothy or his wife and he could not reach them by phone.
The next day he filed missing persons reports.
James said there was a sign of hope when Amy reached out to her mother.
“She said, ‘We’re fine, we’ll be home in a day or two. I just need some time to figure out and try to think about how to approach this,’” said James.
Three days after their disappearance, he was informed by police they had found Amy dead, but Timmothy was nowhere to be found.
“I was in total shock at the time," he said.
James said Amy was battling demons, but insisted she would never harm Timmothy.
“I know he’s alive. He’s alive somewhere,” he said. “Amy would never do anything to hurt Timmothy. Timmothy was like her little prince.”
On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, a male found in Newport, KY, claimed to be missing boy Timmothy Pitzen.
The boy in question told police he’d been held captive.
CBS Chicago reports that the teen gave police the proper birthday for Timmothy Pitzen and said his middle name is James, his father’s name.
Aurora Police Public Information Officer Bill Rowley says they hope to have the identity of the teenage boy Thursday afternoon or early evening.
James said he still holds out hope Timmothy will return.
“Every day I get up and check my phone and wait for the detectives to say ‘Hey, we found Timmothy here,’” James said. “It’s going to be a glorious day when he comes home. Just can’t wait. It’s going to be happy. I’m going to cry a lot. I’m going to cry a lot when he comes home.”
