Higher Ed Day to bring lawmakers’ attention to colleges and universities

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It's Higher Education Day at the state house, a day historically targeted to get lawmakers' attention about the importance of funding the state's colleges and universities.
Higher Ed Day is organized by the Higher Education Partnership. It estimates Alabama’s universities have a $20 Billion a year economic impact with 180,000 students, 60,000 plus employees and thousands of alumni that are university supporters.
“It would be great if more Alabamians had access to a Bachelor’s Degree and with additional funding from the state, this goal could be achieved! Unfortunately, Alabama has allowed its appropriations to public universities to fall to below 27 percent of the Education Trust Fund, far from the 33 percent in the 1990s. This contributes to the fact that only 24 percent of working Alabamians have four-year degrees and the average nationally is 30 percent per state,” said Gordon Stone, Executive Director of the Higher Education Partnership.
The Higher Education Partnership was established 22 years ago to represent the students, faculty members, staff persons, administrators, alumni and friends of higher education. Higher Education Day is the annual event which allows for all of the supporters to come to Montgomery and be a part of the massive celebration of public universities.
The message is simple, “Higher Education: Why It Matters.”
About a thousand students, faculty, advocates, mascots and marching bands from colleges and universities around the state to be on hand for Higher Ed Day. They will parade through downtown Montgomery, then student leaders will sign a pledge card supporting increased public funding for higher education just before a formal lunch on the Capitol’s lawn. Gov. Kay Ivey and several of the state’s top lawmakers will be at that lunch.
“At the end of day, the voices of the university community will be heard and the message will be clear. Universities add income to families, economic opportunity to communities, quality of life programming from fine arts to outdoor living, and solution-oriented thinking for addressing challenges throughout the state,” Stone said.
