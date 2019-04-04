Higher Ed Day to bring lawmakers’ attention to colleges and universities

“It would be great if more Alabamians had access to a Bachelor’s Degree and with additional funding from the state, this goal could be achieved! Unfortunately, Alabama has allowed its appropriations to public universities to fall to below 27 percent of the Education Trust Fund, far from the 33 percent in the 1990s. This contributes to the fact that only 24 percent of working Alabamians have four-year degrees and the average nationally is 30 percent per state,” said Gordon Stone, Executive Director of the Higher Education Partnership.