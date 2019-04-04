Lawmakers react to DOJ report of Alabama’s men’s prisons

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - State lawmakers said they are not too surprised that the U.S. Department of Justice is calling out Alabama’s prison system.
The DOJ released a report Wednesday morning and said the prison system does not protect male inmates from violence and sexual abuse. It said Alabama needs to fix it’s understaffing, overcrowding and violence problems.
“I’ve been saying for a while this is a dire situation," said Republican Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster. “The report’s pretty damning. We’ve already made some progress. There are some bills already underway in regard to staffing.”
Lawmakers are racing the clock to find a solution to the problems. Ward said the state has 49 days to do outline a plan.
“When you ignore a problem and kick the can down the road and don’t address the issue head-on, it’s going to bubble up and then it’s going to blow. That’s where we are," said House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.
Daniels said he wants lawmakers to find a solution without having to raise taxes.
Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa wants to re-look at leadership in the Alabama Department of Corrections.
“The only thing that has been consistent over the last year and a half are the conditions getting worse," England said. "So, at this point, everything needs to be on the table, including figuring out whether we need new leadership.”
In the past, the ADOC and some lawmakers have said many prison problems stem from the system not having enough money.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s budget request includes $40 million to hire 500 correctional officers. Republican Rep. Steve Clouse said he does not anticipate diverting from Ivey’s budget request.
“Well, I think it will probably speed it up as far as what our long-range plans are as far as facilities and employees," Clouse said. "As far as this year’s budget, it will stay the same.”
Sen. Ward said a bi-partisan prison oversight committee will come up with the plan to submit.
He hopes they can meet as early as next week.
