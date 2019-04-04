Montgomery city councilman no longer running for state house seat

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery City Councilman Richard Bollinger will no longer seek a vacant Alabama House of Representatives seat.
Bollinger announced his intent to run for the House District 74 seat, left vacant after Rep. Dimitri Polizos’ sudden passing, on Tuesday. On Thursday, Bollinger’s spokesperson Angi Horn Stalnaker confirmed he will no longer run for the vacant seat because his residence is no longer in the district.
Stalnaker said though Bollinger has lived in the district for many years and has voted for and supported Polizos in the past, but the 2017 Remedial Plan moved the district line so his home is no longer inside the limits.
"Richard Bollinger looks forward to working with the person who is elected and will pursue another term on the Montgomery City Council," Stalnaker said.
Bollinger has been a member of the Montgomery City Council for seven years.
