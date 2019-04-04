Officers help women after truck runs out of gas, vehicle revealed to be stolen

TROY, AL (WSFA) - Two women were arrested after officers discovered their disabled vehicle was stolen out of Montgomery.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to a disabled red Ford F-350 in the 1100 block of U.S. 231 at 11:47 p.m. Monday night. The driver, 29-year-old Dezarae Lashay Wiggins of Troy, told the officers the truck had run out of gas.
As officers prepared to push the vehicle out of the roadway, Barr said dispatch advised them the vehicle was stolen out of Montgomery. Dezarae Wiggins, along with the passenger of the truck 30-year-old Santana Renee Wiggins of Ramer, were detained and once the officers confirmed the theft both women were taken to the Troy Police Department to be interviewed.
Warrants were obtained to arrest the women on first degree receiving stolen property charges. They were processed through the Troy City Jail and then transported to the Pike County Jail. Bond was set at $5,000 each.
