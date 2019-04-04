Program established to serve Lee County storm victims long-term

“Mend, when you look at the word, the definition of the word, it is to fix, make whole, restore.” Laura Eason, EAMC Chaplain said. “The tag line is rebuilding Lee County one life at a time because we knew we wanted a holistic approach, we didn’t want to focus just on physical aspects and their immediate needs, but their long term needs, not only for housing, but also for emotional support, spiritual support, mental health issues. It’s a very holistic approach.”