Program established to serve Lee County storm victims long-term

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A new program is aiming to help victims of the Lee County tornadoes long-term.
The program, called Mend, was established by the East Alabama Medical Center to coordinate local organizations to provide long- term recovery services to those affected by the March 3rd tornadoes.
“Mend, when you look at the word, the definition of the word, it is to fix, make whole, restore.” Laura Eason, EAMC Chaplain said. “The tag line is rebuilding Lee County one life at a time because we knew we wanted a holistic approach, we didn’t want to focus just on physical aspects and their immediate needs, but their long term needs, not only for housing, but also for emotional support, spiritual support, mental health issues. It’s a very holistic approach.”
If you would like to get involved with Mend or need assistance, .call 334-528-MEND or visit the website at https://www.eamc.org/mend/
