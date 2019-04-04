Rain on the way

A day of changes is on the way. We’ll start Thursday morning with some sunshine ahead of our next storm system. Into the afternoon, clouds will start to build as rain/rumbles develop from west to east. It starts as scattered late day, transitioning to more widespread rain into the overnight hours. Higher resolution models have hinted at a few stronger storms becoming possible across primarily south Alabama overnight. This is a debatable prospect. The odds of severe weather appears very low, but I suppose we can’t rule out a random stronger gust or even some hail. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 70s and near 80 tomorrow. Temps surge into the 80s this weekend with a few showers and storms around.