Troy’s Jeremy McClain named athletic director at Southern Miss

TROY, AL (WSFA) - After recently hiring a new head football coach and new men’s head basketball coach, the Troy Trojans are now in the market for a new senior vice chancellor for athletics. Former Senior Vice Chancellor for Athletics Jeremy McClain has accepted the athletic director position at the University of Southern Mississippi.
The move was announced Thursday after McClain guided athletics at Troy for the last four years.
“My family and I want to thank the TROY community for their amazing support and love over the past four years,” said McClain. “We are thankful to so many for making our time here so special. I need to especially thank, Dr. Hawkins, the Board of Trustees, and our athletic staff for their support of, and commitment to, my family and Troy Athletics. Their ability to come together and pursue a common goal has helped this athletic department raise the bar forever. We will miss you all, and Troy will forever be a part of us.”
Last week, McClain was on hand to announce the hiring of Scott Cross as the seventh men’s head basketball coach in school history.
The Troy Trojans football team will welcome Southern Mississippi to Veterans Memorial Stadium this fall.
