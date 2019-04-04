Troy’s Jeremy McClain named athletic director at Southern Miss

“My family and I want to thank the TROY community for their amazing support and love over the past four years,” said McClain. “We are thankful to so many for making our time here so special. I need to especially thank, Dr. Hawkins, the Board of Trustees, and our athletic staff for their support of, and commitment to, my family and Troy Athletics. Their ability to come together and pursue a common goal has helped this athletic department raise the bar forever. We will miss you all, and Troy will forever be a part of us.”