Victim wrestles gun away, shoots at suspect during attempted robbery

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to rob the Boost Mobile at 4431 50th Street around 10:45 a.m.
Police say received multiple calls that shots were fired near the Quaker Square shopping center. When they arrived, they learned the incident started as a robbery. The suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money. After a brief struggle, the victim was able to get the gun and fire it at the suspect.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect ran from the area. Multiple officers, including K9 teams, are searching for the suspect, but he has not been found.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 foot tall and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright blue hoodie and black pants.
If you have any information about this crime, you’re urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
